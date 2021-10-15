"Juloos Chup Tazia", the last mourning procession of "Ayaam-e-Aza" concluded at Karbala Dadan Shah here on late Friday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :"Juloos Chup Tazia", the last mourning procession of "Ayaam-e-Aza" concluded at Karbala Dadan Shah here on late Friday evening.

The mourning process comprising thousands of mourners was brought out from Qadam Gah Moula Ali which after marching its traditional routes of Station Road, Lajpat Road, Risala Road, Saddar and Bohri Bazaar culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah.

The district administration has adopted strict security arrangements to ensure termination of mourning procession in peaceful manners and avert any untoward incident. Besides, escorting the Rangers and Police were deployed at the routes of mourning procession and closure of all linked streets and road with barbwires.