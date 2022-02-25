Late journalist Atta Ur Rehman ruled hearts of readers, Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist and Group Editor of Daily "Nai Baat" Atta Ur Rehman.

In a condolence message, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the deceased's family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Fawad paid tribute to Atta Ur Rehman for his services to journalism and said he had ruled the hearts of his readers for two decades through his column under titled "Tajziya".

Atta Ur Rehman also fulfilled his responsibilities as editor of Daily Nai Baat in an effective way, the minister added.