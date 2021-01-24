Law college students, advocates stage protest against fee raise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Students of different private Law colleges on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against hike in fees and cancellation of papers by University of Sindh.

A large number of senior lawyers, students of law colleges, activists of progressive students federation, RSF, Sindhi Shagird Tahreek, Youth Action Committee, MK Youth and different political parties participated in the rally held outside Hyderabad press club.

Abdul Haq Thebo, Kamran Solangi, Manjhi Awan, Amin Jatoi and others said Sindh university administration had been minting money by increasing fees for law college students.

They said that the fee had been raised by 100 percent.

Law colleges fee had now been raised to 17000 from previous year's:,Rs 9000, they said and warned to stage a hunger strike from January 27, 2021 in Sindh university if a decision would not be taken back by varsity administration.

They said law students had rejected fee raise and termed this decision as injustice with the students.