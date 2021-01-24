UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law College Students, Advocates Stage Protest Against Fee Raise

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Law college students, advocates stage protest against fee raise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Students of different private Law colleges on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against hike in fees and cancellation of papers by University of Sindh.

A large number of senior lawyers, students of law colleges, activists of progressive students federation, RSF, Sindhi Shagird Tahreek, Youth Action Committee, MK Youth and different political parties participated in the rally held outside Hyderabad press club.

Abdul Haq Thebo, Kamran Solangi, Manjhi Awan, Amin Jatoi and others said Sindh university administration had been minting money by increasing fees for law college students.

They said that the fee had been raised by 100 percent.

Law colleges fee had now been raised to 17000 from previous year's:,Rs 9000, they said and warned to stage a hunger strike from January 27, 2021 in Sindh university if a decision would not be taken back by varsity administration.

They said law students had rejected fee raise and termed this decision as injustice with the students.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Lawyers Hyderabad Jatoi Money January Sunday From

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

54 minutes ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

55 minutes ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

2 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.