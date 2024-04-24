Open Menu

Law Minister Meets IPC Delegation

Published April 24, 2024

Law Minister meets IPC delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A delegation from the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) met with Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by IPC President Abdel Rahim Maaia and included Secretary General Sitara Ayaz, Assistant Secretary General Ijlal Ali Khan and Deputy Speaker Jordan.

The IPC delegation briefed the Law Minister on the organization's work and mission. The IPC is a global platform that unites individual members of national parliaments from around the world to collaboratively address global and regional challenges.

The delegation also discussed the formation of IPC's human rights committees.

Minister Tarar commended the IPC's efforts to expand its membership and foster cultural exchange among parliamentarians worldwide.

He expressed his appreciation for the organization's work in addressing critical issues related to Human rights.

The IPC President concluded the meeting by presenting a report on road safety.

