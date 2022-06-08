LDA demolishes illegal buildings at Pak Arab Housing Society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished various illegal buildings at Pak Arab Scheme.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished illegal structures in the park area of the Pak Arab Housing Scheme.

During the operation, a number of policemen and officials were also present.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the authority would nottolerate illegal construction, adding that the operation against illegal construction would continue.