LDA demolishes illegal constructions in city areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams, led by Operations Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, conducted operations against illegal constructions and violation of the commercialisation law in Wapda Town, Johar Town, and adjoining areas, here on Thursday.

In Wapda Town, constructions on plot number 72-D Left Box were demolished. A building on plot number 6-E was demolished due to violation of the approved plan. Plot Numbers 5, 13 and 23-D in Gulshan-e-Mustafa were sealed due to illegal additions/ alterations to the approved plan.

Also, illegal commercial shops were sealed on plot number 141 at Gul Daman. In Johar Town, car showrooms were sealed on plot numbers 13-A, 15-A, 20-A, 21-A, and 23-A. Offices were sealed on plot numbers 17 and 18-A in Johar Town. Also, car showrooms were sealed on plot numbers 23-E, 32-E, 38-E, 41-E, 55-E, 60-E, and 61-E in Johar Town.

Multiple notices were issued by the LDA to the plot owners before demolition of structures and sealing of properties.