LDA Removes Encroachments, Seals Several Illegal Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

On directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, TEPA and Town Planning Wing LDA on Tuesday conducted a joint operation in the vicinity of Abdul Haq Road and Johar Town in which several properties were sealed, and encroachments were removed

In a 3-hour long operation, encroachments were removed from various commercial properties around Abdul Haq Road, Johor Town G One Market. Joint teams sealed seven properties for encroaching over parking space on the Abdul Haq Road. Encroachments were removed from several shops established along Abdul Haq Road, Johar Town. Stairs built in the basement of Fazal Din Pharmacy were demolished and sealed.

Cure Pharmacy, the stairs built in the basement were removed, and property was sealed. The store and office built in the parking area in the basement of Meditron were sealed. Forks and Knife was sealed for encroachments in the setback parking area. Encroachments made in the parking area and basement of the famous brand were also removed. Encroachments constructed in the closed basement of Euro Store were removed, cleared the parking area, and sealed the office.

Director Parking and Enforcement TEPA, Director Private Housing Scheme Department, Deputy Director PHS, Deputy Director Town Planning, Enforcement Wing and officers of TEPA, police and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

