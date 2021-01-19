UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary Poet, Columnist 'Munnu Bhai' Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Legendary poet, columnist 'Munnu Bhai' remembered

The third death anniversary of renowned journalist, poet, playwright and columnist Muneer Ahmed popularly known as Munnu Bhai was observed on Tuesday (today) to pay homages for his lifetime services in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The third death anniversary of renowned journalist, poet, playwright and columnist Muneer Ahmed popularly known as Munnu Bhai was observed on Tuesday (today) to pay homages for his lifetime services in country.

Munnu Bhai was born in 1933 in Wazirabad and started his career as a journalist at an urdu newspaper but soon turned to writing dramas.

He penned down some of the immortal drama serials for Pakistan Television including 'Sona Chandi', 'Dasht', 'Tammanna', 'Gumshuda', 'Aashiyana' and 'Khoobsurat', electronic channels reported.

Munnu Bhai was awarded the Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.

He died on January 19, 2018 in Lahore at the age of 84.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Died Wazirabad January 2018 Government PTV

Recent Stories

Covid-19 vaccine development is in its final stage ..

34 seconds ago

CM's aide pays surprise visit to Govt College, ins ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Doctors Received Total of $2.5Bln for Pand ..

37 seconds ago

Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses of Russian Sputnik V ..

39 seconds ago

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers

13 minutes ago

PPP to make history of success under leadership of ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.