Legendary poet, columnist 'Munnu Bhai' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The third death anniversary of renowned journalist, poet, playwright and columnist Muneer Ahmed popularly known as Munnu Bhai was observed on Tuesday (today) to pay homages for his lifetime services in country.

Munnu Bhai was born in 1933 in Wazirabad and started his career as a journalist at an urdu newspaper but soon turned to writing dramas.

He penned down some of the immortal drama serials for Pakistan Television including 'Sona Chandi', 'Dasht', 'Tammanna', 'Gumshuda', 'Aashiyana' and 'Khoobsurat', electronic channels reported.

Munnu Bhai was awarded the Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.

He died on January 19, 2018 in Lahore at the age of 84.