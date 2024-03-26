Leghari For Approval Of Feasible Projects To Effectively Prevent Hill Torrents
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 07:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Tuesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the approval and implementation of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents and mitigate associated losses.
During a meeting with officials from the Federal Flood Commission and Punjab Irrigation Department, he emphasized the need for comprehensive projects aimed at minimizing damage to life and property caused by hill torrents in the region.
During the meeting they discussed the pressing issue of hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, exacerbated by climate change.
Furthermore, the minister highlighted the significance of accessing the Green Climate Fund to accelerate the implementation of these vital projects.
He stressed the urgency of addressing this issue to safeguard the well-being of residents and protect valuable resources in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.
