LESCO collects over Rs 3.81m from 92 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 3.81 million from 92 chronic defaulters in its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 219th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that on the 219th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.83 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.91 million from 22 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 0.66 million from 16 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.08 million from 01 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.23 million from 12 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.36 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.31 million from 11 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.

43 million from 03 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 219 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 2.952 billion outstanding dues from 102,520 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 436.82 million from 14,876 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 693.80 million from 13,478 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 391.55 million from 11,564 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 161.24 million from 6,033 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 239.02 million from 8,875 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 430.25 million from 11,974 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 193.86 million from 16,325 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 405.84 million from 19,433 defaulters in Kasur Circle.