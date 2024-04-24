LESCO Detects 264 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 264 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 218th day of the anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 110 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while five accused were arrested by the respective police.
On the 218th consecutive day of the campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, one each agricultural and industrial, and 252 domestic. All those connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 177,493 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 5.
877 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 36,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Pattoki, Okara; Rs 20,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Muridke area; Rs 10,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in South Cantt. area; and Rs 35,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Pakpattan.
During the 218 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 73,997 power connections and 71,279 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 29,969 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 89,579,518 detection units worth Rs 3,348,401,995 to all the power pilferers.
