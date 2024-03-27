Open Menu

LESCO Detects 398 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 398 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 191st day of grand anti-power theft campaign

The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 175 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 191st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 384 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 260,391 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.313 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 252,000 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Akbari Gate area; Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Batapur Gate area; Rs 150,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shafiqabad; and Rs 147,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Kanganpur area.

During the 191 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 67,729 power connections and 65,776 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,110 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 84,814,325 detection units worth Rs 3,212,337,634 to all the power pilferers.

