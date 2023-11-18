LESCO X-En injured seriously in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) Executive Engineer (X-En) of Renala City Division of Okara Circle, Nadeem Akhtar, injured seriously in a road accident near Phool Nagar.

The company’s spokesman told media here Saturday that during his duty, the X-En Nadeem Akhtar met a traffic accident and received serious injuries.

Soon after the accident, he was taken to Trauma Centre of Phool Nagar Hospital where he was provided necessary medical treatment and he referred to General Hospital Lahore due to severe head injuries.

The spokesman mentioned that all the LESCO officers and employees of the operation have canceled their holidays and are continuously performing their duties even during the weekly holidays for the last months due to ongoing anti-power theft campaign and recovery drive against defaulters.