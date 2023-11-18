Open Menu

LESCO X-En Injured Seriously In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

LESCO X-En injured seriously in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) Executive Engineer (X-En) of Renala City Division of Okara Circle, Nadeem Akhtar, injured seriously in a road accident near Phool Nagar.

The company’s spokesman told media here Saturday that during his duty, the X-En Nadeem Akhtar met a traffic accident and received serious injuries.

Soon after the accident, he was taken to Trauma Centre of Phool Nagar Hospital where he was provided necessary medical treatment and he referred to General Hospital Lahore due to severe head injuries.

The spokesman mentioned that all the LESCO officers and employees of the operation have canceled their holidays and are continuously performing their duties even during the weekly holidays for the last months due to ongoing anti-power theft campaign and recovery drive against defaulters.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Holidays Company Road Accident Traffic Okara Circle Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

4 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

4 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

5 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

6 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

7 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

7 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan