UrduPoint.com

LGH Arranges Dengue Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

LGH arranges dengue awareness walk

LAHORE, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A walk was organised at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Friday for creating awareness about prevention from dengue, and pamphlets were distributed among the participants to guide citizens about the dangerous fever.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics including head of Medical Unit 3 Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Maqsood, Dr Jaffar Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Salman Shakeel, Dr Umer Ejaz participated in the walk.

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said it was impossible to stop the spread of dengue without full participation and cooperation of people as every citizen would have to accept the responsibility of cleaning their homes and controlling the factors that breed mosquitoes.

He said that dengue vaccine was not yet available, so the only solution to prevent the disease was to ensure cleanliness.

The PGMI principal said that stagnant water was an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes of dengue and it was very important to pay special attention to clearing it.

Prof Tahir Siddique said that the government organisations were making all efforts for raising public awareness. However, as long as the community does not play its role, our society will continue to suffer from the problem. He said that according to the policy of the Punjab government, all the facilities and medicines related to dengue fever were available free of cost in General Hospital and the Health Department would continue to play its role in that regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Water Guide Shakeel All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

4 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

4 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.