LGH arranges dengue awareness walk

LAHORE, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A walk was organised at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Friday for creating awareness about prevention from dengue, and pamphlets were distributed among the participants to guide citizens about the dangerous fever.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics including head of Medical Unit 3 Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Maqsood, Dr Jaffar Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Salman Shakeel, Dr Umer Ejaz participated in the walk.

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said it was impossible to stop the spread of dengue without full participation and cooperation of people as every citizen would have to accept the responsibility of cleaning their homes and controlling the factors that breed mosquitoes.

He said that dengue vaccine was not yet available, so the only solution to prevent the disease was to ensure cleanliness.

The PGMI principal said that stagnant water was an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes of dengue and it was very important to pay special attention to clearing it.

Prof Tahir Siddique said that the government organisations were making all efforts for raising public awareness. However, as long as the community does not play its role, our society will continue to suffer from the problem. He said that according to the policy of the Punjab government, all the facilities and medicines related to dengue fever were available free of cost in General Hospital and the Health Department would continue to play its role in that regard.