LGH Committed To Quality Healthcare Under Punjab Govt's Vision

Published April 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar reaffirmed the commitment to providing top-notch medical facilities to all patients, aligning with the roadmap set forth by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq and the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In a meeting on Wednesday at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), the discussion, held with a delegation from the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association (PSA) led by Provincial President Rana Parvez, centered on enhancing patient care, maintaining cleanliness, enforcing discipline, and addressing other pertinent issues.

Dr. Zafar emphasized the pivotal role of both doctors and paramedical staff in the efficient functioning of the hospital system and the delivery of superior treatment to patients.

He stressed the significance of dedication and courage in fulfilling their duties, highlighting the integral role of paramedics alongside health professionals in the medical team.

In response, the PSA President reiterated the association's unwavering support for LGH in its endeavor to become a model hospital in accordance with government policy. He pledged full commitment to the institution's transformation into a state-of-the-art healthcare facility, emphasizing the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to continuously strive for excellence.

The meeting also saw the presence of LGH Medical Superintendent Professor Dr. Nudrat Sohail.

