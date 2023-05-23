UrduPoint.com

LG's Delegation Loralai Municipal Committee Calls On Governor Balochistan

May 23, 2023

A delegation of local government (LG) representatives led by the newly elected chairman of Loralai Municipal Committee Aziz Pathan called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday here

Chairman of Municipal Committee of Zhob, Duki, Kohlu, Ziarat and Shirani were also present in the meeting.

The delegation informed Governor Balochistan about the problems and difficulties faced by the people in different districts and areas.

Governor Balochistan listened to their problems carefully and assured them of his all possible support for their solution.

