- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- LHC gives opportunity to govt to file reply on plea against wheat procurement policy
LHC Gives Opportunity To Govt To File Reply On Plea Against Wheat Procurement Policy
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave an opportunity to the federal and provincial governments to file replies by June 4 on a petition challenging the minimum support price and procurement policy for wheat
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave an opportunity to the Federal and provincial governments to file replies by June 4 on a petition challenging the minimum support price and procurement policy for wheat.
The court granted the opportunity after law officers, on behalf of the federal and provincial governments, requested time for filing the replies.
The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by petitioner-counsel Bilal Ahmad.
The petitioner-counsel had submitted that the minimum support price 2023-2024 and procurement policy 2024 for wheat was in violation of Articles 3, 9, 14 and 24 of the Constitution.
Recent Stories
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases13 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar18 minutes ago
-
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe18 minutes ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries24 minutes ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP24 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen24 minutes ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference16 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers35 minutes ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui16 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..35 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder35 minutes ago