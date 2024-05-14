Open Menu

LHC Gives Opportunity To Govt To File Reply On Plea Against Wheat Procurement Policy

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave an opportunity to the federal and provincial governments to file replies by June 4 on a petition challenging the minimum support price and procurement policy for wheat

The court granted the opportunity after law officers, on behalf of the federal and provincial governments, requested time for filing the replies.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by petitioner-counsel Bilal Ahmad.

The petitioner-counsel had submitted that the minimum support price 2023-2024 and procurement policy 2024 for wheat was in violation of Articles 3, 9, 14 and 24 of the Constitution.

