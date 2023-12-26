Open Menu

Literary Icon 'Parveen Shakir' Remembered On Her 29th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Literary icon 'Parveen Shakir' remembered on her 29th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The 29th death anniversary of eminent and trailblazing poetess, Parveen Shakir, affectionately known as the "Poetess of Fragrance” was observed (Tuesday) where fans from all walks of life through media platforms paid rich tributes to her unforgettable services.

Born in Karachi on November 24, 1952, Parveen Shakir became a prominent figure in the literary landscape after successfully clearing the competitive examination for the Civil Service, ptv news channels

reported.

In 1977, she made her literary debut with the publication of her first poetry collection, 'Khushbu' (Fragrance), which garnered exceptional acclaim within literary circles. Her subsequent collections, including 'sad Barg' (One Hundred Leaves), 'Khood-Qalami' (Self-Talk), and 'Inkaar' (Denial) further solidified her status as a distinguished urdu

poet.

The complete works of Parveen Shakir were published under the title 'Mah-e-Tamam' (The Full Moon), while her final poetry collection, 'Kaf-e-Aina' (The Mirror's Edge), was posthumously released after her demise.

Parveen Shakir contributed a unique and fresh style to Urdu poetry, earning her accolades and recognition. The Government of Pakistan honored her with the prestigious President's Award for Pride of Performance in acknowledgement of her outstanding contributions.

On the fateful morning of December 26, 1994, Parveen Shakir tragically lost her life in a traffic accident in Islamabad. She rests peacefully in the central cemetery of Islamabad, leaving behind a timeless legacy that continues to inspire and captivate poetry enthusiasts.

