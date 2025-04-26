Livestock Vaccination Drive Continues In Layyah
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A vaccination campaign to protect livestock from seasonal and infectious diseases is underway across Layyah district.
The Livestock Department launched special initiatives to safeguard both large and small animals and to raise awareness among farmers.
According to Additional Director Livestock Dr. Tariq Gadhara, vaccines are being administered to protect large animals against Foot-and-Mouth Disease, while small ruminants are being vaccinated against Enterotoxemia and Pneumonia.
He added that alongside the vaccination drive, treatment facilities are also being provided, and livestock farmers are being educated about maintaining hygiene, isolating sick animals, and using disinfectants to prevent the spread of diseases.
Dr Tariq stressed that any signs of illness among animals should be immediately reported to the nearest veterinary doctor. He said the vaccination campaign would continue until June 30, aiming to vaccinate all targeted animals in the district.
