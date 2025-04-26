Open Menu

Livestock Vaccination Drive Continues In Layyah

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Livestock vaccination drive continues in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A vaccination campaign to protect livestock from seasonal and infectious diseases is underway across Layyah district.

The Livestock Department launched special initiatives to safeguard both large and small animals and to raise awareness among farmers.

According to Additional Director Livestock Dr. Tariq Gadhara, vaccines are being administered to protect large animals against Foot-and-Mouth Disease, while small ruminants are being vaccinated against Enterotoxemia and Pneumonia.

He added that alongside the vaccination drive, treatment facilities are also being provided, and livestock farmers are being educated about maintaining hygiene, isolating sick animals, and using disinfectants to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr Tariq stressed that any signs of illness among animals should be immediately reported to the nearest veterinary doctor. He said the vaccination campaign would continue until June 30, aiming to vaccinate all targeted animals in the district.

Recent Stories

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

2 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

15 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

15 hours ago
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

15 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

15 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

15 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

15 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

15 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan