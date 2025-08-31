Local cab services in twin cities pinch commuters with steep fares

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Commuters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are voicing their frustration over the high rates charged by local cab service, leaving commuters to pay high.

The issue has become a pressing concern, with many residents feeling that they are being taken advantage of by local cabs operators.

The disparity in pricing between local cab services and online ride-hailing platforms has further exacerbated the problem. While online services offer competitive rates and transparent pricing, local cab services seem to charge exorbitant fares without any clear justification.

With the high rates charged by local cab services, many commuters are finding it increasingly difficult to afford transportation, forcing them to explore alternative options.

According to riders, local cab services in the twin cities charge significantly higher rates than online cab services.

A frequent traveler Saqib Zia said "I was shocked when I was quoted PKR 2,000 for a ride from Islamabad to Rawalpindi but when i checked online, I found that ride-hailing services would charge me half that amount for the same ride.". He pointed that sometimes their parents find it easier to book cabs by calling or walking to a taxi stand, as they are not familiar with online booking processes.

"It's frustrating when you have to pay more for the same service just because you are using a traditional taxi",he stated.

Another commuter, Fatima, shared her experience with local cab service in the twin cities said She was traveling from Islamabad to Peshawar Road, and the taxi driver quoted me PKR 3,500. When I asked him why it was so expensive, he said it was due to traffic. But when I checked online cab services, the fare was PKR 1,800."

She said that the high rates charged by private taxi services are unfair, especially when online cab services offer similar rides at a lower cost.

She claimed taxi drivers often take circuitous routes, intentionally prolonging trips to hike up fares, frustrating passengers greatly.

Private taxi services, however, claim that their rates are justified due to the quality of service they provide. Altaf local cab driver said "we charge higher fares due to increasing fuel costs, maintenance expenses, and other operational costs.

He stated that the fares are high because of the traffic congestion, road conditions, and long waiting times.