Local Cab Services In Twin Cities Pinch Commuters With Steep Fares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Commuters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are voicing their frustration over the high rates charged by local cab service, leaving commuters to pay high.
The issue has become a pressing concern, with many residents feeling that they are being taken advantage of by local cabs operators.
The disparity in pricing between local cab services and online ride-hailing platforms has further exacerbated the problem. While online services offer competitive rates and transparent pricing, local cab services seem to charge exorbitant fares without any clear justification.
With the high rates charged by local cab services, many commuters are finding it increasingly difficult to afford transportation, forcing them to explore alternative options.
According to riders, local cab services in the twin cities charge significantly higher rates than online cab services.
A frequent traveler Saqib Zia said "I was shocked when I was quoted PKR 2,000 for a ride from Islamabad to Rawalpindi but when i checked online, I found that ride-hailing services would charge me half that amount for the same ride.". He pointed that sometimes their parents find it easier to book cabs by calling or walking to a taxi stand, as they are not familiar with online booking processes.
"It's frustrating when you have to pay more for the same service just because you are using a traditional taxi",he stated.
Another commuter, Fatima, shared her experience with local cab service in the twin cities said She was traveling from Islamabad to Peshawar Road, and the taxi driver quoted me PKR 3,500. When I asked him why it was so expensive, he said it was due to traffic. But when I checked online cab services, the fare was PKR 1,800."
She said that the high rates charged by private taxi services are unfair, especially when online cab services offer similar rides at a lower cost.
She claimed taxi drivers often take circuitous routes, intentionally prolonging trips to hike up fares, frustrating passengers greatly.
Private taxi services, however, claim that their rates are justified due to the quality of service they provide. Altaf local cab driver said "we charge higher fares due to increasing fuel costs, maintenance expenses, and other operational costs.
He stated that the fares are high because of the traffic congestion, road conditions, and long waiting times.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Local cab services in twin cities pinch commuters with steep fares4 minutes ago
-
PM's youth loan scheme empowers 434,448 young entrepreneurs with Rs 251.25b4 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue 1122 appeals for calm & cooperation as flood relief efforts intensify in Punjab24 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse in Nankana Sahib claims 3 lives24 minutes ago
-
IIOJK 37 years of silence disappeared families still await accountability & justice: Report1 hour ago
-
Parental support vital as anti-polio campaign launches from Sept 12 hours ago
-
DPM /FM Dar visits Luban Workshop Experience Hall in Tianjin2 hours ago
-
CM visits PDMA, reviews flood situation11 hours ago
-
Mashhood urges youth to play key role in country's development12 hours ago
-
54 candidates submit nomination papers for by-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-9812 hours ago
-
Police rescue over 138,000 people amid flood emergency12 hours ago
-
CM praises flood rescue efforts, orders for proactive relief measures13 hours ago