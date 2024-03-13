Lok Virsa To Organize “Ramzaan Bazar”
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa would organize a Ramzan Bazaar on March 30, featuring iftar treats and other traditional activities to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The visitors would explore the vibrant marketplace filled with unique treasures, including traditional attire, exquisite jewelry, handcrafted goods, iftar parties, food bazaar, clothing bazaar, crafts shopping, and live workshops, adding that join us in fostering a sense of community and compassion during this auspicious time, an official of Lok Virsa told APP.
“We do have an amazing calligraphy exhibition lined up for all art lovers as well,” he added.
He said that there will be a kid's play area for those who want to bring their kids along.
“Embrace the spirit of togetherness as our bazaar brings together diverse communities to celebrate the holy Month of Ramadan, he added.
