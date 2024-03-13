Open Menu

Lok Virsa To Organize “Ramzaan Bazar”

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Lok Virsa to organize “Ramzaan Bazar”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa would organize a Ramzan Bazaar on March 30, featuring iftar treats and other traditional activities to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The visitors would explore the vibrant marketplace filled with unique treasures, including traditional attire, exquisite jewelry, handcrafted goods, iftar parties, food bazaar, clothing bazaar, crafts shopping, and live workshops, adding that join us in fostering a sense of community and compassion during this auspicious time, an official of Lok Virsa told APP.

“We do have an amazing calligraphy exhibition lined up for all art lovers as well,” he added.

He said that there will be a kid's play area for those who want to bring their kids along.

“Embrace the spirit of togetherness as our bazaar brings together diverse communities to celebrate the holy Month of Ramadan, he added.

Related Topics

Jewelry March All Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

57 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

13 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

13 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

13 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

13 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

13 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

14 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan