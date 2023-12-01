Loralai Medical College holds awareness walk on AIDS

Loralai Medical College in collaboration with PPH and AIDS Control Program on Friday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against the deadly disease

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Loralai Medical College in collaboration with PPH and AIDS Control Program on Friday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against the deadly disease.

A large number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and scholars participated in the seminar and walk. Deputy Program Manager AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr.

Dawood Achakzai said that AIDS is a curable disease and timely diagnosis can help save the life of a patient.

Many patients with AIDS disease are recovering and leading a normal life. He urged the students and civil society to play their part in creating awareness about the disease and help strengthen the AIDS control program.

“HIV-AIDS patients need love and due care just like any other sick person,” he emphasized.

