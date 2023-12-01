Open Menu

Loralai Medical College Holds Awareness Walk On AIDS

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Loralai Medical College holds awareness walk on AIDS

Loralai Medical College in collaboration with PPH and AIDS Control Program on Friday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against the deadly disease

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Loralai Medical College in collaboration with PPH and AIDS Control Program on Friday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against the deadly disease.

A large number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and scholars participated in the seminar and walk. Deputy Program Manager AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr.

Dawood Achakzai said that AIDS is a curable disease and timely diagnosis can help save the life of a patient.

Many patients with AIDS disease are recovering and leading a normal life. He urged the students and civil society to play their part in creating awareness about the disease and help strengthen the AIDS control program.

“HIV-AIDS patients need love and due care just like any other sick person,” he emphasized.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan AIDS Civil Society Loralai Love

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

4 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

2 minutes ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

4 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

11 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

12 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

12 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan