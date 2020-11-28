Love, tolerance can be promoted by following Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH): DIG

Spirit of justice, tolerance, love, respect, humanity and patience can be promoted in the society by following Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

This was stated by DIG Technical Lahore Sardar Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while addressing 2nd Annual Seerat Conference at Ideology Pakistan Hall Municipal library here on Saturday.

He said that Seerat-e-Tayyabah was a complete code for all spheres of life.

Therefore, we should follow it for success in this world and hereafter.

He appreciated arrangement of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)conference and said that such conferences play an important role in promotion of national unity and these should be held on a regular basis.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also spoke on the occasion and said that we should adapt lives according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the He (PBUH) came in this world as a mercy for entire universe.

He said that solution of our problems lies in Uswa-e-Hasana. Therefore, we should take guidance from Seerah for permanent solution of our hardships, he added.

Maulana Mohammad Riaz Kharal, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Pir Syed Ayub Shah,Pir Syed Masoom Shah, Mohammad Anas Madani, Pir Siddique-ur-Rehman,Rana Mohammad Inam Manj and other religious scholars were also present on the occasion.