Lower Dir police operation, a drug dealer arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Lower Dir Police arrested a drug dealer in Blumbat area of Dir Lower on a tip-off, Police control confirmed.

According to detail, Police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered 3 kilogram of good quantity hashish. The Police registered a case against the drug dealer under the Narcotics Act and started further investigation.

