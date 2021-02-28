UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lower Dir Police Operation, A Drug Dealer Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Lower Dir police operation, a drug dealer arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Lower Dir Police arrested a drug dealer in Blumbat area of Dir Lower on a tip-off, Police control confirmed.

According to detail, Police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered 3 kilogram of good quantity hashish. The Police registered a case against the drug dealer under the Narcotics Act and started further investigation.

APPaiq/ijz/1320

Related Topics

Police Dir

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

21 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

36 minutes ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.