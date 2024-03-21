LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines

The LPG Distributors Association staged a protest demonstration against alleged harassment by district administration, civil defence and police at Chungi no 14 on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The LPG Distributors Association staged a protest demonstration against alleged harassment by district administration, civil defence and police at Chungi no 14 on Thursday.

The protesters, led by Chairman Anayatullah Khan, Patron in Chief Ali Fahad and Malik Saeed, chanted slogans against the different departments.

Muhammad Naseer Qazi, Babar Kamboh, Shahid Kamboh, Rana Ashraf, Hassan Saeed, Yaser Raja, Raza, Shiraz, Tafail Dogar, Zafar Bhai, Chaudhry Afzal, Mian Tariq, Ali Idris, Khalid Bhatta, Latif Dogar, and other LPG Distributors Association officials participated in the protest. Chairman Anayatullah Khan, Superintendent Ali Fahad, Malik Saeed, and Muhammad Naseer Qazi addressed the protesters, expressing grievances about the disparity between the rates set by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and charged by LPG plant owners, which resulted in selling gas to the public at a profit of Rs.

10 only.

They demanded that instead of taking action against LPG plant owners, the district administration and police were getting FIRs registered against them besides imposing fines.

They announced a consultative meeting on Monday, March 25, where LPG Distributors Association officials from Southern Punjab, including Multan, would participate to plan future actions.

They urged the government and local authorities to address the issue and advised small shopkeepers and dealers in Multan not to sell goods at inflated prices during Ramazan.

They also called for monitoring LPG plants and rates to ensure gas availability to the public at Ogra rates.