LPG Distributors Association Protests Against FIRs, Heavy Fines
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM
The LPG Distributors Association staged a protest demonstration against alleged harassment by district administration, civil defence and police at Chungi no 14 on Thursday.
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The LPG Distributors Association staged a protest demonstration against alleged harassment by district administration, civil defence and police at Chungi no 14 on Thursday.
The protesters, led by Chairman Anayatullah Khan, Patron in Chief Ali Fahad and Malik Saeed, chanted slogans against the different departments.
Muhammad Naseer Qazi, Babar Kamboh, Shahid Kamboh, Rana Ashraf, Hassan Saeed, Yaser Raja, Raza, Shiraz, Tafail Dogar, Zafar Bhai, Chaudhry Afzal, Mian Tariq, Ali Idris, Khalid Bhatta, Latif Dogar, and other LPG Distributors Association officials participated in the protest. Chairman Anayatullah Khan, Superintendent Ali Fahad, Malik Saeed, and Muhammad Naseer Qazi addressed the protesters, expressing grievances about the disparity between the rates set by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and charged by LPG plant owners, which resulted in selling gas to the public at a profit of Rs.
10 only.
They demanded that instead of taking action against LPG plant owners, the district administration and police were getting FIRs registered against them besides imposing fines.
They announced a consultative meeting on Monday, March 25, where LPG Distributors Association officials from Southern Punjab, including Multan, would participate to plan future actions.
They urged the government and local authorities to address the issue and advised small shopkeepers and dealers in Multan not to sell goods at inflated prices during Ramazan.
They also called for monitoring LPG plants and rates to ensure gas availability to the public at Ogra rates.
Recent Stories
IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder
Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children
Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enha ..
Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments
Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur
Irish PM resignation: what happens next?
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana
Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings
Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war
11 traders fined during crackdown
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder52 seconds ago
-
Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children54 seconds ago
-
Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments46 seconds ago
-
Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur48 seconds ago
-
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana18 minutes ago
-
Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairman18 minutes ago
-
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings18 minutes ago
-
11 traders fined during crackdown22 minutes ago
-
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties22 minutes ago
-
Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO22 minutes ago
-
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study22 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees22 minutes ago