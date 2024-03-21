Open Menu

LPG Distributors Association Protests Against FIRs, Heavy Fines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines

The LPG Distributors Association staged a protest demonstration against alleged harassment by district administration, civil defence and police at Chungi no 14 on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The LPG Distributors Association staged a protest demonstration against alleged harassment by district administration, civil defence and police at Chungi no 14 on Thursday.

The protesters, led by Chairman Anayatullah Khan, Patron in Chief Ali Fahad and Malik Saeed, chanted slogans against the different departments.

Muhammad Naseer Qazi, Babar Kamboh, Shahid Kamboh, Rana Ashraf, Hassan Saeed, Yaser Raja, Raza, Shiraz, Tafail Dogar, Zafar Bhai, Chaudhry Afzal, Mian Tariq, Ali Idris, Khalid Bhatta, Latif Dogar, and other LPG Distributors Association officials participated in the protest. Chairman Anayatullah Khan, Superintendent Ali Fahad, Malik Saeed, and Muhammad Naseer Qazi addressed the protesters, expressing grievances about the disparity between the rates set by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and charged by LPG plant owners, which resulted in selling gas to the public at a profit of Rs.

10 only.

They demanded that instead of taking action against LPG plant owners, the district administration and police were getting FIRs registered against them besides imposing fines.

They announced a consultative meeting on Monday, March 25, where LPG Distributors Association officials from Southern Punjab, including Multan, would participate to plan future actions.

They urged the government and local authorities to address the issue and advised small shopkeepers and dealers in Multan not to sell goods at inflated prices during Ramazan.

They also called for monitoring LPG plants and rates to ensure gas availability to the public at Ogra rates.

Related Topics

Multan LPG Protest Police Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Shiraz March Gas From Government

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' ..

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder

52 seconds ago
 Experts call for urgent action to resolve challeng ..

Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children

54 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kash ..

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enha ..

44 seconds ago
 Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

46 seconds ago
 Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

48 seconds ago
 Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

49 seconds ago
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

18 minutes ago
 Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

18 minutes ago
 ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting ..

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

18 minutes ago
 Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to en ..

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

18 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

22 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan