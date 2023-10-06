Madad Ali expresses concern over deteriorating primary level educational standard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi while expressing his grave concern over deteriorating Primary level educational standard in the country particularly in Sindh province has informed that the caretaker federal government was making sincere efforts to address this issue and also resolve the issues of all higher learning institutions of Sindh on priority basis.

The minister said this while talking to media persons after attending the ceremony of the scholarship cheque distribution under National Endowment Scholarship for Talent Scheme among the students at University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday.

He informed that all out efforts are being made to provide scholarships to make male and female students of Sindh on priority basis adding that merit is being ensured while selecting the candidates for scholarships.

He distributed cheques among the selected male and female students of the University of Sindh, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Jamshoro.

During meetings with the Vice Chancellors of higher learning institutions of Sindh, the minister informed that he discussed the issues and assured that all genuine problems would be resolved at the earliest.

He, however, emphasized the need of considering merits while filling vacant academic and administrative posts by refusing all political pressure and influence.

MadadAli Sindhi informed that Ministry of Education is organizing a conference on October 16, 2023 to discuss the issues of the higher learning institutions of the country. The recommendations and suggestions of the conference will be considered and implemented for bringing further improvement in higher learning institutions, he added.

Among others, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Registrar Mushtaq Ahmed Jarico were also present on the occasion.

The minister also visited the mausoleum of Allama I.I. Kazi and his wife Madam Elsa Kazi laid wreaths and offered fateha.

He also visited Sindhi Adabi Board where the Secretary Gulbadan Javed Mirza briefed him about the performance of various sections of the board.

