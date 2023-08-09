Open Menu

Mahira Khan Raises Voice Against 14-year Old Rizwana

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2023 | 12:46 PM

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

The actress stresses that child labor is illegal and unethical.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Lollywood actress

Mahira Khan on Wednesday joined Nadia Jamil in raising her voice against the case of Rizwana, a young housemaid who suffered mistreatment.

In a heartfelt video shared by Jamil on her social media accounts, Mahira Khan stressed that child labor is illegal and unethical.

She urged individuals in positions of power to take action against the exploitation of vulnerable children by affluent households.

Khan emphasized the importance of preventing such abuse and advocated for accountability in cases like Rizwana's.

This comes after other well-known actors like Wahaj Ali, Sajal Aly, and Hamza Ali Abbasi condemned the brutal treatment of Rizwana.

The victim, a 14-year-old maid, allegedly faced severe torture at the hands of the wife of a civil judge named Asim Hafeez.

The incident has prompted public outcry and demands for justice. The civil judge's wife, Somia Asim, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The court has scheduled her next appearance for August 22.

