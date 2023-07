Main procession of Muharram 8 emerges from Nishter Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The main procession of Muharram-ul-Haram 8, 1445 AH, was taken out amid security arrangements after a Majlis held at Nishtar Park here on Thursday.

A contingent of police and Rangers have been deployed for the security of the procession while bomb disposal squad has cleared the route of the procession.

After emerging from Nishter Park, the procession is scheduled to pass through from Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil Shah Khorasan, M.A.Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preddy Street, again M.A.Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Altaf Hussain Road (Old Napier Road), M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road to end at Hussainiya Iraniyan Imambargah.