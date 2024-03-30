Major Operations Of FIA Peshawar Zone Continue Against Sales Of Fake Drugs
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The major operations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone continued as six inquiries have been registered against the elements involved in the sale of fake medicines, a FIA spokesman said here Saturday.
The raids were conducted by Composite Circle Mardan and Abbottabad, the spokesman of FIA said, adding, it was conducted at various medical stores located in Thakot, Battagram Bazar, Abbottabad, and Topi Bazar Swabi.
He said that a large number of fake and unregistered medicines were recovered during the raids and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) authorities sealed fake and unregistered medicines on the spot and sent them to the laboratory.
He said that several medical stores were also sealed and inquiries have been registered against the accused.
He said that in the light of the report of DRAP officials, cases will be registered against the accused and arrests will be made. He said that special raid teams have been formed by FIA in all circles to tighten the grip against the elements involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines.
The official said that Peshawar raid teams are conducting joint operations with DRAP officials and all resources are being used to arrest the accused.
APP/ijz/1450
