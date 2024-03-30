Malagare Wakilan Wins Swabi Bar Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Malgare Wakilan (Lawyer Friends), a forum of lawyers associated with Awami National Party has emerged victorious in annual elections of District Bar Association Swabi.
Sagheer Khan Advocate was elected President from panel of Malgare Wakilan, Safdar Zaib elected General Secretary, Zar Shah elected Joint Secretary.
Similarly, Changaiz Khan of Malgare Wakilan elected President of District Bar Topi, Naseer Ahmad elected General Secretary, Muhammad Tufail elected Vice President, Muhammad Ilyas elected Joint Secretary and Naveed Shah elected Press SEcretary of Topi Bar Association.
