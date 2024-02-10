Malik Ghulam Habib Awan Wins PP-154 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Malik Ghulam Habib Awan has won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-154 Lahore-X by securing 26,014 votes.
According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Shakeel Ahmed who begged 24,156 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 48.23 percent.
