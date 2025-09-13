Open Menu

Man Absconding In Police Assault Case Escapes After Arrest

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A suspect wanted by Jamshoro district police in an FIR of assault on the police force over a year ago, escaped from police custody after his arrest in a raid on Saturday from Madina Nagar area.

ASI Ghulam Hussain Solangi, who led the raid, later lodged a new FIR on the state's complaint nominating the absconder Siraj Brohi and 19 others for attacking the police to help Siraj escape and for obstructing duty.

According to the complainant, the local residents of the Brohi community attacked the police to set free Siraj when the police were shifting him to their mobile van.

He alleged that taking advantage of the attack and subsequent ruckus, Siraj escaped from the police mobile van.

Earlier last year another FIR of assaulting police, registered on complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Shafi Muhammad Shah, was lodged at the same police station against Siraj.

