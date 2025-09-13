Open Menu

Rubina Khalid Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 35 India-backed Terrorists In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Rubina Khalid pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in a recent operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a major achievement in the fight against terrorism.

She said that wiping out India-sponsored militants was a part of the nation’s unanimous agenda, and the entire Pakistani nation, along with the valiant people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stood firmly behind the security forces in their mission against terrorism.

Expressing profound grief over the martyrdom of 12 security personnel during the operation, Senator Rubina Khalid paid glowing tributes to their courage and sacrifice.

She offered heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the nation’s security and sovereignty.

