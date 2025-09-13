- Home
- Pakistan
- Rubina Khalid pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in KP
Rubina Khalid Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 35 India-backed Terrorists In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in a recent operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a major achievement in the fight against terrorism.
She said that wiping out India-sponsored militants was a part of the nation’s unanimous agenda, and the entire Pakistani nation, along with the valiant people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stood firmly behind the security forces in their mission against terrorism.
Expressing profound grief over the martyrdom of 12 security personnel during the operation, Senator Rubina Khalid paid glowing tributes to their courage and sacrifice.
She offered heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the nation’s security and sovereignty.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat Police arrest inter-provincial smuggler2 minutes ago
-
Woman died, two injured in wall collapse2 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in KP2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi offers condolences with PPP Mardan President2 minutes ago
-
Two apprehended for decanting gas in Rata Amral2 minutes ago
-
Flood disasters: 100 people dead, millions homeless12 minutes ago
-
2,582 criminals arrested12 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall agree to jointly promote interfaith harmony12 minutes ago
-
DPM led committee deliberates on Long-Term Residency policy for foreigners12 minutes ago
-
Two held for multi-million rupee visa fraud21 minutes ago
-
NCCIA arrests suspect in online gambling case21 minutes ago
-
Qasmi calls for national unity, constitutional integrity21 minutes ago