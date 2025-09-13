Woman died, two injured in wall collapse

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A woman was died and two others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Khair Mato area here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 Kohat spokesperson Jawad Afridi, a wall of a mud house collapsed in Khair Mato, trapping three women.

As soon as the Rescue 1122 Kohat control room received the information, a rescue disaster team immediately reached the scene.

Rescue 1122 personnel pulled all the women out of the rubble and shifted them to the DHQ Kohat in a critical condition, where doctors confirmed the death of one woman. The other two women admitted for treatment.