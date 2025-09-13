Open Menu

Woman Died, Two Injured In Wall Collapse

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Woman died, two injured in wall collapse

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A woman was died and two others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Khair Mato area here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 Kohat spokesperson Jawad Afridi, a wall of a mud house collapsed in Khair Mato, trapping three women.

As soon as the Rescue 1122 Kohat control room received the information, a rescue disaster team immediately reached the scene.

Rescue 1122 personnel pulled all the women out of the rubble and shifted them to the DHQ Kohat in a critical condition, where doctors confirmed the death of one woman. The other two women admitted for treatment.

Recent Stories

UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

1 hour ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

3 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

4 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

4 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

4 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan