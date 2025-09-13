Kohat Police arrest inter-provincial smuggler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Kohat Usterzai Police on Saturday arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler and seized 10 kilograms of high-quality hashish.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, the operation was conducted on the special orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr.

Zahid, who has been utilizing all resources to eradicate drugs in the region. SHO Usterzai Jaber Khan, leading a police contingent, stopped a pick-up vehicle at a visible check post and discovered the contraband hidden in secret compartments.

The drug smuggler, Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Orakzai, was taken into custody after the police recovered the hashish. The suspect has been transferred to Usterzai Police Station for further legal action.