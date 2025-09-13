Open Menu

Two Apprehended For Decanting Gas In Rata Amral

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested two dealers for illegally refilling gas cylinders during separate operations here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Police also recovered two gas cylinders and an electric fork used in the refilling from their possession.

The suspects were involved in unauthorized gas refilling, posing serious safety risks to the public.

Separate FIRs have been registered against the individuals, and further investigations are underway.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal and dangerous activities. He added that such elements involved in unlawful acts will escape the grip of the law.

