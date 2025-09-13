Governor Kundi Offers Condolences With PPP Mardan President
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Hathian House Mardan to extend condolences over the demise of the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader and former senior provincial minister, late Rahim Dad Khan and aunt of PPP Mardan District President Asadullah Khan.
The Governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for eternal peace for the deceased.
He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for patience and courage for them to bear the irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat Police arrest inter-provincial smuggler1 minute ago
-
Woman died, two injured in wall collapse1 minute ago
-
Rubina Khalid pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 India-backed terrorists in KP1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi offers condolences with PPP Mardan President1 minute ago
-
Two apprehended for decanting gas in Rata Amral1 minute ago
-
Flood disasters: 100 people dead, millions homeless11 minutes ago
-
2,582 criminals arrested11 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall agree to jointly promote interfaith harmony11 minutes ago
-
DPM led committee deliberates on Long-Term Residency policy for foreigners12 minutes ago
-
Two held for multi-million rupee visa fraud21 minutes ago
-
NCCIA arrests suspect in online gambling case21 minutes ago
-
Qasmi calls for national unity, constitutional integrity21 minutes ago