Governor Kundi offers condolences with PPP Mardan President

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Hathian House Mardan to extend condolences over the demise of the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader and former senior provincial minister, late Rahim Dad Khan and aunt of PPP Mardan District President Asadullah Khan.

The Governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for eternal peace for the deceased.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for patience and courage for them to bear the irreparable loss.