Man Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A youth on Sunday committed suicide over unemployment in the area of Kotmomin police limits.
Police said Shoaib (25), resident of Miana village, ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.
The police handed over the body to its relatives after medico-legal formalities.
