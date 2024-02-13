Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Four Children In Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed his wife and four children on Tuesday before committing suicide in Chakwal,

According to police, the disturbing incident took place in Muzzdalfa Town in the limits of Chakwal city police station, private news channels reported.

The man after killing his wife, and four children committed suicide, their bodies were shifted to nearby Hospital, while police started investigation for his identification and ascertaining real cause of the death.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Wife Man Chakwal

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

47 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

1 hour ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan