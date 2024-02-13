Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed his wife and four children on Tuesday before committing suicide in Chakwal,

According to police, the disturbing incident took place in Muzzdalfa Town in the limits of Chakwal city police station, private news channels reported.

The man after killing his wife, and four children committed suicide, their bodies were shifted to nearby Hospital, while police started investigation for his identification and ascertaining real cause of the death.