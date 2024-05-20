Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide In Faislabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

A young man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A young man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a 45-year-old man hanged at a tree with a rope near Kaleem Shaheed Park and informed the Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 brought down the body and handed it over to the police which started investigation for its identification after dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem and ascertain real causes of death, he added.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Suicide Young Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

4 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

4 minutes ago
 Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

4 minutes ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

4 minutes ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

18 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

8 minutes ago
IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

8 minutes ago
 Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of ..

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

8 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

8 minutes ago
 Acting President for further consolidating bilater ..

Acting President for further consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia

4 minutes ago
 Man, 1 buffalo, 3 calves killed in road accident

Man, 1 buffalo, 3 calves killed in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan