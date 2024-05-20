Man Commits Suicide In Faislabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
A young man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in the area of Raza Abad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A young man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in the area of Raza Abad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a 45-year-old man hanged at a tree with a rope near Kaleem Shaheed Park and informed the Rescue 1122.
Rescue 1122 brought down the body and handed it over to the police which started investigation for its identification after dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem and ascertain real causes of death, he added.
