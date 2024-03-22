Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 22-year-old motorbike-rider died on Friday evening when a kite string slit his throat in the limits of Factory Area Police Station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A 22-year-old motorbike-rider died on Friday evening when a kite string slit his throat in the limits of Factory Area Police Station.

According to police, deceased Asif Shafiq of Samanabad was riding his motorcycle when he reached near Novelty bridge on Dijkot road, a kite string slit his throat. He died on the spot before receiving any medical assistance. A rescue team reached the spot and pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of the incident and suspended SHO Factory Area.

Later, the CPO reached the mortuary of Allied Hospital and assured the family of deceased Asif that those responsible of incident would be identified and brought to justice. The CPO told media persons that city police has so far arrested 2400 persons after registering 2300 cases during crackdown against kite flying. He said that more than one lac kites and thousands of string rolls were also recovered from them. He said that antennas were installed on more than 22000 bikes for safety of motorcyclists.