Man Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted while taking bath in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 27-year-old Haseeb, a resident of Khurarianwala, was taking bath at a tube-well near Ghousia Darbar on Jhumra Road when he received a fatal electric shock.

He fell unconscious and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.

