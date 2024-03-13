Man Gunned Down
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that Jahangir Khan(28) was traveling on motorcycle when some unknown armed outlaws killed him after opening fire at him near Saime Nala Munwais .
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foils underage marriage2 minutes ago
-
JKNF condemn Indian authorities' act to declare National Front as unlawful association12 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick urges UN to fulfill long-promised right to self-determination of Kashmiris22 minutes ago
-
ECP suspends RO, orders inquiry to probe JUI-F NA special seat controversy10 hours ago
-
CM for necessary amendments in relevant law to ensure protection of women's rights in inheritance11 hours ago
-
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana11 hours ago
-
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi11 hours ago
-
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife11 hours ago
-
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority11 hours ago
-
Woman injured in cylinder blast11 hours ago
-
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC11 hours ago
-
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held11 hours ago