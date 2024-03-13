Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Jahangir Khan(28) was traveling on motorcycle when some unknown armed outlaws killed him after opening fire at him near Saime Nala Munwais .

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.