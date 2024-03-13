Open Menu

Man Gunned Down

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Jahangir Khan(28) was traveling on motorcycle when some unknown armed outlaws killed him after opening fire at him near Saime Nala Munwais .

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

11 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

11 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

11 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

11 hours ago
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

11 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

11 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

11 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

11 hours ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

11 hours ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan