Man held for torturing minor maid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man for torturing a minor maid in the area of Batala Colony police station.

According to a spokesperson, Child Protection Officer Robina Iqbal Cheema told police that 13-year-old Yasmeen had been working as a maid at Usman Manj's house for the last six months for Rs 5000 per month wages.

Usman Manj and his wife allegedly tortured the girl with a club over some minor mistake on Saturday.

On receiving information, a team of bureau rescued the girl and got her medical examination.

During the examination, it was established that the girl was subjected to severe torture as her body bore new and old torture marks.

Robina Iqbal said the couple used to torture the girl over petty mistakes. On the compliant of Child Protection Officer, Batala Colony police registered a case against the couple under Section 328-A of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 34 of the Punjab Destitute & Neglected Children Act 2004 for unauthorized custody of the minor.

The police arrested the accused, Usman, and sent him behind the bars.