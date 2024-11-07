Open Menu

Man Killed By Son In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Man killed by son in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A man was killed allegedly by his son over a domestic issue here in Mohallah Wakeelanwala in the limits of City Police station on Thursday.

According to police, Ehsan killed his 57-year-old father named Mahar Din in a knife-attack.

A 36-year-old man named Muhammad Akhtar son of Mahar Din along with his step brother named Muhammad Rizwan lodged a report with City police station that his father had two marriages and residing with second wife in Mohallah Wakeelanwala permanently.

He said that today’s morning his step brother Muhammad Rizwan informed him telephonically that their brother Ehsan has killed their father with a knife. Later, the accused rapped the body in a carpet and placed it in a store room.

The City police registered a case and started investigations.

APP/akt

