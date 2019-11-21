UrduPoint.com
Man Killed On Road In Rajanpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:15 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a rickshaw was on its way when a speeding truck hit it on the Indus Highway near Adda Muhammad Pur.

As a result, Muhammad Shafi died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

The truck driver fled away from the scene of the accident.

