Man killed, six injured in road accident

A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said a land cruiser collided with a passenger van. As a result, the van driver Mustafa died while six others including Mahnoor, Samin, Samina, Ayesha received injuries. Rescue teams provided first-aid to the injured and shifted them the Nishar Hospital for further medical care.