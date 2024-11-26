Open Menu

Man Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Man killed, six injured in road accident

A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said a land cruiser collided with a passenger van. As a result, the van driver Mustafa died while six others including Mahnoor, Samin, Samina, Ayesha received injuries. Rescue teams provided first-aid to the injured and shifted them the Nishar Hospital for further medical care.

