Man Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, here on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, here on Tuesday.
The Rescue 1122 said a land cruiser collided with a passenger van. As a result, the van driver Mustafa died while six others including Mahnoor, Samin, Samina, Ayesha received injuries. Rescue teams provided first-aid to the injured and shifted them the Nishar Hospital for further medical care.
Recent Stories
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round
Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital
Mushaira held at arts council
WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD
Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog
Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..
Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..
94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah
RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures
Pakistan, Belarus underscore significance of advancing political dialogue, expan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters34 seconds ago
-
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round4 seconds ago
-
Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital6 seconds ago
-
Mushaira held at arts council8 seconds ago
-
WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD9 seconds ago
-
Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab11 seconds ago
-
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog13 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven force:Murad4 minutes ago
-
94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah13 seconds ago
-
RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures14 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus underscore significance of advancing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic ..13 minutes ago