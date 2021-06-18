UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Brother-in-law Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Man kills brother-in-law over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :An infuriated man shot dead his brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that one Sabir Ali of Chak No 217-GB had an old property dispute with a brother of his wife, Ahsan, On the day of the incident Sabir shot dead Ahsan after exchange of harsh words.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

