Man Rescued From Floodwater
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, successfully saved a man from drowning in floodwaters in the Baqirpur area, on the outskirts of Bahawalpur city.
According to official sources in Rescue 1122, emergency personnel were present in the flood-affected area of Baqirpur when they noticed a man struggling in the rising water.
“The man was attempting to cross the floodwater when he began to drown. Our rescuers immediately sprang into action and safely pulled him out,” they said.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Shan, a resident of Baqirpur. Officials confirmed that his condition is stable and out of danger.
