Open Menu

Man Rescued From Floodwater

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Man rescued from floodwater

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, successfully saved a man from drowning in floodwaters in the Baqirpur area, on the outskirts of Bahawalpur city.

According to official sources in Rescue 1122, emergency personnel were present in the flood-affected area of Baqirpur when they noticed a man struggling in the rising water.

“The man was attempting to cross the floodwater when he began to drown. Our rescuers immediately sprang into action and safely pulled him out,” they said.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Shan, a resident of Baqirpur. Officials confirmed that his condition is stable and out of danger.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

39 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

54 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan