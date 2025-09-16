Capital’s local communities, NGOs playing proactive role in supporting flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In the wake of recent floods affecting various regions of the country — including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan — local communities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the Federal capital have stepped up efforts to provide immediate relief and long-term support to the victims.

Dozens of volunteer groups, youth organizations, and established NGOs have mobilized resources, including food supplies, clothing, medical aid, and temporary shelter materials. Collection camps have been set up at multiple locations across Islamabad, while several online donation drives are also gaining momentum.

Talking to APP, Talha, a member of a volunteer group that set up a donation camp in Sector G-9, said that this is their second ongoing donation drive. In the first drive, he and his team — comprising friends and community members — went door to door to collect donations.

"Residents of this sector and visitors have responded generously, donating in cash and kind, and participating in volunteer activities," he appreciated.

Talha expressed gratitude to everyone who supported them in this noble cause and enabled them to support 120 families affected by the recent flood in Swat.

Bagan Ki Awaaz Welfare Foundation recently set a remarkable example of humanitarian service in Qadar Nagar, Buner district — an area severely affected by floods.

Sardar Yasir, Vice President of Bagan Ki Awaaz Welfare Foundation, told APP that during the relief mission, free rations worth Rs 900,000 were distributed among nearly 200 flood-hit families, offering them much-needed relief.

He added that his Bagan team also met families who had lost loved ones, offering prayers and heartfelt condolences.

“I’m proud of my team, who have always stood at the forefront of serving humanity,” he remarked.

He thanked everyone who supported and donated to this cause from the Capital and across the country.

Asad Bin Azam, an influencer, social activist, and Project Director of the NGO Star Welfare Organization, said that their second drive is ongoing. In the Capital, to provide support to flood victims of South Punjab, they organized a fundraising walk in Islamabad's prominent markaz areas, including F-6, F-7, F-9, F-10, and I-8. Online donations were also collected during this time.

"With the generous support of people, we were able to arrange food supplies, snacks for children, and water bottles," he noted.

Asad shared that their final destination for the fundraising walk would be Rawalpindi’s prominent markets — Commercial Market and Saddar Market. "We will collect funds there to arrange fodder for cattle in the flood-hit areas of South Punjab. After that, we will conclude our second drive," he said.

Sharing details about their first fundraising drive for flood victims in Swat and Buner, he said that with the support and donations of the public, he and his team of volunteers were able to arrange food, snacks, and water bottles for 1,000 families in those devastated areas.

"The people of flood-hit areas need our continued support in this hour of need," he stressed.

"I call upon all communities living in Pakistan and abroad to continue supporting and donating as much as they can," he concluded.

/395